BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$137.00 at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.00.

Shares of DOO opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. BRP has a twelve month low of C$61.35 and a twelve month high of C$126.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.27.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.6700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

