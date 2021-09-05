BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$122.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.00.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. BRP has a 12-month low of C$61.35 and a 12-month high of C$126.42.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 8.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

