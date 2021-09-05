BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of CAD8.25-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +27-35% yr/yr to CAD7.56-8.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.BRP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.710-$7.935 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. CIBC upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.46.

DOOO stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

