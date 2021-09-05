BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.710-$7.935 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.54 billion.BRP also updated its FY22 guidance to CAD8.25-9.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.46.

DOOO traded up $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,067. BRP has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $101.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

