Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Trading Down 0.3%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$70.67 and last traded at C$71.21. 693,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,694,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.42.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

