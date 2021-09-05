Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Price Target at $22.60

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $24.66. 626,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 39.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

