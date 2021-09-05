Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $53.00

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCEL stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 238,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,063. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

