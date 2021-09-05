Brokerages Set Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Price Target at C$5.63

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$579,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,000 shares in the company, valued at C$790,195.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 574,200 shares of company stock worth $2,448,873.

TSE TOT opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$196.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.77.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

