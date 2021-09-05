Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT at $148.87

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 401.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 59,835 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after buying an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.78. 1,273,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

