Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 1,707.22

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,810 ($23.65). The stock had a trading volume of 357,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,750.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,582.22. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

