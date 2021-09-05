Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price at $30.00

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 101,547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.52. 365,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,457. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

