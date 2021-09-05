Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $281.11

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.52. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

