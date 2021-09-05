Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 568.33

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

BME has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

LON BME traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 547.60 ($7.15). 2,787,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 556.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.