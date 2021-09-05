Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $100.50

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

