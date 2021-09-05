Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target at $9.71

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 907,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,014. The stock has a market cap of $263.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

