Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $15.80

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research firms recently commented on APLE. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. 1,465,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

