Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $349.75

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ANSS opened at $368.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.24 and a 200 day moving average of $349.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock worth $23,612,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ANSYS by 47.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

