Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $349.75

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.75.
Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of ANSS opened at $368.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.24 and a 200 day moving average of $349.17.
In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock worth $23,612,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ANSYS by 47.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
