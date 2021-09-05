Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $40.90

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

