Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report sales of $384.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.96 million to $402.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $363.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 106,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 48,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

