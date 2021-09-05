Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report sales of $10.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $10.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $54.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $45.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $411.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.09. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

