Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.82). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 166,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.