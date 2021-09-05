Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. MasTec reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MasTec by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,398. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

