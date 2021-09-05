Brokerages Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 28.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

