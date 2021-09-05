Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $52.31. 803,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,661. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $241,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $94,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $66,523,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

