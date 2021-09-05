Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 220,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

