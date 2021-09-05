Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.06 Million

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report sales of $211.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the highest is $215.60 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $205.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of MRCY opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after buying an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.