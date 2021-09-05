Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $220.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported sales of $156.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $862.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

NYSE MXL opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $54.92.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $156,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,996 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

