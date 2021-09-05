Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report sales of $270.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.20 million and the highest is $275.68 million. Insulet posted sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

PODD stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.59. 159,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,676. Insulet has a 1-year low of $197.08 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.99.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Insulet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

