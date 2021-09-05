Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.88. 62,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,436. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

