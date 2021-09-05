Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 511,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

