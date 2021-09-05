Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $590.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,255. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.00. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

