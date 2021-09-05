Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.
AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.88.
Shares of AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
