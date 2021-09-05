Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 975.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Britvic alerts:

BVIC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 976 ($12.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,538. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 974.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 913.42.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.