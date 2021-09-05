Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 32,592 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,592 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,480 shares of company stock worth $118,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.