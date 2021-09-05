Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in frontdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in frontdoor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.80 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

