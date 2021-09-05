Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,723,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.26, for a total transaction of $572,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,917 shares of company stock valued at $62,035,124. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $297.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $299.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.18.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

