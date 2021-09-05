Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $289,000 in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHX. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JHX opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.26. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

