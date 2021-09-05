Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $301,000 Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

