Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 997 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $295,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 101.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 167,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

