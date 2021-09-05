Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

