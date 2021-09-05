Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

BEDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

BEDU opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

