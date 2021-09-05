Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 174,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,832. Brady has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

