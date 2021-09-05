Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 5.2% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,374,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.69.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

