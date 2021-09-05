Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,667.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,386.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

