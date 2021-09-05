Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

