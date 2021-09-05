Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.79 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002596 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.79 million and $3.96 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.81 or 0.00507540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.47 or 0.01005137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

