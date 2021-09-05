BoringDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.02 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $193.47 or 0.00385483 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $22.02 million and approximately $622.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00844834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047377 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,819 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

