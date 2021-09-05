BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.94.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$30.78 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.56. The company has a market cap of C$16.39 billion and a PE ratio of 101.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.