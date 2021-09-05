BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) vs. Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Critical Contrast

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BM Technologies and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

BM Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.06%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A N/A -89.96% Cambridge Bancorp 29.51% 13.84% 1.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BM Technologies and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.51 $31.96 million $6.90 12.32

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats BM Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

