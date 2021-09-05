Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Blucora worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

BCOR opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $793.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

